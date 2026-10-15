SpaceX Cargo Dragon is carrying over 2722kg to ISS
Technology
SpaceX's Cargo Dragon is on its way to the International Space Station, carrying over 2722kg of supplies: think fresh food, science gear, and essentials for the Crew-13 astronauts who just arrived.
Docking happens October 15 at 11am EDT, and you can catch it live if you're up for some space action.
CRS-35 to dock after 51-hour chase
The CRS-35 mission launched from Cape Canaveral on October 13 and will dock automatically after a 51-hour LEO chase.
While Dragon hangs out at the station for about a month, Crew-12 astronauts (who just wrapped up nearly eight months in space) will share stories from their mission in a live media briefing on October 15.