SpaceX challenges AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile for mobile customers
Technology
SpaceX just announced it's taking on big names like AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile.
SpaceX President and COO Gwynne Shotwell admitted these giants rule the industry but believes SpaceX can win people over, especially those frustrated with patchy coverage.
SpaceX blending satellite and land infrastructure
Already known for bringing satellite internet to hard-to-reach spots, SpaceX now aims to blend its satellite internet capabilities with land-based infrastructure for mobile service.
The goal? Offer mobile service where others can't. As Shotwell put it, SpaceX can attract a significant number of customers from its rivals and fill gaps in current mobile network coverage.
SpaceX is set to add land-based infrastructure for mobile service.