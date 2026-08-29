SpaceX completes 33-engine static fire, clears way for flight 14
Technology
SpaceX just hit a big milestone for Starship: all 33 engines on the Super Heavy booster conducted a full-duration 33-engine static fire at its Texas site.
This clears the way for Flight 14, which is believed to be targeting mid-September, when Starship will make its first-ever orbital trip.
Flight 14 to deploy V3 Starlinks
For Flight 14, both rocket stages will team up to try sending next-gen Version 3 Starlink satellites into space, something last month's flight successfully deployed 20 V3 Starlinks on Flight 13 last month, but on a suborbital trajectory, and the satellites soon crashed back to Earth.
Plus, NASA is counting on Ship as its lunar lander for future Artemis moon missions by 2028, so this orbital test is a key step for both SpaceX and NASA's big plans.