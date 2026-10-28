SpaceX completes key test ahead of Starship Flight 15
What's the story
SpaceX is gearing up for the 15th integrated flight test of its Starship-Super Heavy rocket system in November. The company, led by Elon Musk, recently conducted a major engine test on the Super Heavy booster and Starship. Earlier this week, SpaceX fired all 33 Raptor engines on Booster 22 during a full-duration static-fire test at its South Texas-based Starbase facility.
Test significance
Static-fire test lasted about 15-16 seconds
The static-fire test lasted about 15-16 seconds, a key milestone in getting the world's largest rocket system ready for its next flight.
SpaceX confirmed the test on social media, calling it a full-duration firing of all 33 engines on Booster 22.
This successful engine firing marks an important step toward launch readiness for this first-stage booster.
Pre-launch preparations
Upper-stage spacecraft still has to conduct its own engine firing
While the successful test clears an important step for the first-stage booster, the upper-stage spacecraft still has to conduct its own engine firing and final checks.
These steps are crucial before both vehicles can be launched together.
A static-fire test is a way to ignite a rocket's engines while it remains secured to the launch mount, allowing engineers to evaluate performance under operating conditions without actually launching it.
Rocket stages
Super Heavy is first stage of Starship launch system
Super Heavy is the first stage of the Starship launch system, propelling the vehicle during its initial ascent phase before separating from the upper stage.
The booster is designed to return to the launch site, where SpaceX plans to catch it with mechanical arms on its launch tower.
Flight 15 will take SpaceX's reusability ambitions a step further as it attempts to recover both Super Heavy and Starship at the launch site.
Recovery attempts
SpaceX aims to make the entire launch system reusable
SpaceX has previously caught returning Super Heavy boosters with the launch tower's mechanical arms. However, it has not yet managed to recover a Starship upper stage at the launch site.
Successfully recovering both vehicles would be a major milestone in making the entire launch system reusable.
This would mark a significant advancement in SpaceX's efforts to revolutionize space travel and exploration.