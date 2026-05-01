SpaceX confidential IPO planned to supercharge $15 billion Starship program Technology May 01, 2026

SpaceX is gearing up for a confidential IPO registration, with cash set to supercharge its Starship rocket program.

The company has already poured more than $15 billion into Starship, far more than what went into Falcon 9, and Elon Musk is betting big on this next-gen rocket to launch bigger batches of Starlink satellites and send humans to the moon and Mars.