SpaceX delays Starship launch after tower arm hydraulic pin stuck
Technology
SpaceX had to delay its big Starship rocket launch after a hydraulic pin in the launch tower arm wouldn't retract.
Elon Musk shared on X that a retry could happen if it's fixed tonight.
This flight is a big deal: it's Starship's first in seven months and will test major upgrades, carrying dummy satellites and special Starlink units to study its heat shield.
SpaceX IPO filing, NASA reliance
The delay comes one day after SpaceX filed for an IPO, aiming for a record-breaking June debut.
Meanwhile, NASA is counting on Starship for its Artemis program to bring humans back to the moon.
So, SpaceX is juggling rocket fixes, financial milestones, and helping shape future space exploration, all at once.