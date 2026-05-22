SpaceX delays Starship launch after tower arm hydraulic pin stuck Technology May 22, 2026

SpaceX had to delay its big Starship rocket launch after a hydraulic pin in the launch tower arm wouldn't retract.

Elon Musk shared on X that a retry could happen if it's fixed tonight.

This flight is a big deal: it's Starship's first in seven months and will test major upgrades, carrying dummy satellites and special Starlink units to study its heat shield.