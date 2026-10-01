SpaceX Falcon 9 launch from Cape Canaveral creates jellyfish cloud
Technology
Early Tuesday, at 6:33am ET, a SpaceX Falcon 9 launch from Cape Canaveral lit up the sky with a "jellyfish cloud," a glowing plume formed when rocket exhaust crystallized and reflected sunlight off frozen particles.
The sight was visible over Florida, and residents of eastern states from Georgia to New York could see it, giving early risers an unforgettable pre-dawn show.
SpaceX plans Falcon 9 launch Monday
NASA shared amazing photos of the phenomenon on X, along with shots from sky watchers up and down the coast.
If you slept through it, you're in luck: SpaceX has another Falcon 9 launch window opening on Monday, 19 October, at 6:30am ET.
Set your alarm if you want to catch this wild atmospheric display for yourself!