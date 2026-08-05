SpaceX Falcon 9 upper stage to hit Moon early Wednesday
Technology
SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket's upper stage, launched 18 months ago, is set to crash into the Moon early Wednesday (August 5).
This unexpected lunar impact will happen at a wild speed, about 8694km/h, and marks the first time a piece of this rocket ends up hitting the Moon by accident.
Impact equals 3 tons TNT harmless
The collision will release energy equal to 3 tons of TNT but won't harm Earth or anyone here.
If you're curious, SpaceX may stream it live on X between 2:20am and 2:50am EDT.
The flash from the impact will be super quick and tough to spot without a high-end telescope, so don't worry if you miss it with your own eyes.