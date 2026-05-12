SpaceX fuels biggest-ever Starship rocket ahead of May 15 launch

SpaceX has successfully completed a full wet dress rehearsal (WDR) for its biggest-ever Starship-Super Heavy launch system. The test was conducted on the company's newly built Pad 2 at Starbase, Texas. It involved Ship 39 stacked atop Booster 19, together known as S39/B19. This is also the first WDR for the upgraded Starship Version 3 architecture, which SpaceX hopes will significantly improve payload capability and reliability for future missions to Moon and Mars.

Test details What is a wet dress rehearsal? During the WDR, SpaceX performed a flight-like countdown sequence and loaded over 5,000 metric tons of supercooled liquid methane and liquid oxygen into the fully integrated launch vehicle. The fueling operation mimicked conditions expected during an actual launch campaign, making it one of the most critical pre-flight tests. The WDR was meant to validate the rocket's fueling systems, plumbing, software, ground support equipment and countdown procedures without igniting engines or lifting off.

Validation The upgraded Version 3 vehicle The Starship system used in this test is the largest and most powerful rocket configuration ever built. Standing nearly 150 meters tall when fully stacked, the upgraded Version 3 vehicle has structural refinements, revised propellant systems and changes aimed at rapid reusability.

Advertisement