SpaceX inks $1.8B/year data center deal with Reflection AI
What's the story
SpaceX has signed a multi-year contract with Reflection AI, an artificial intelligence (AI) start-up. The deal will see the Elon Musk-led company provide access to its Colossus 2 data center in Memphis, Tennessee. The contract is worth around $1.8 billion annually and will run until late 2029. Under the agreement, Reflection AI will pay SpaceX's AI subsidiary, SpaceXAI, $150 million per month once operations reach full scale.
Chip access
SpaceX shifts focus to AI computing power
As part of the deal, SpaceX will give Reflection AI access to NVIDIA's GB300 processors, some of the most powerful chips available today. The agreement comes after earlier contracts with Anthropic and Google in May and June, respectively. It marks a shift in SpaceX's business model as it looks to position itself as a provider of AI computing power.
Startup profile
Reflection AI's mission is to create an open alternative
Founded in 2024 by former Google DeepMind researchers Misha Laskin and Ioannis Antonoglou, Reflection AI is based in New York. The start-up is working on an advanced AI model that would be more open than existing ones like OpenAI's ChatGPT. The deal with SpaceX will give it immediate access to NVIDIA GB300s, chips used for training and running advanced models.