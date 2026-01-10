SpaceX is launching NASA's Pandora exoplanet mission in 2026

The countdown starts at 5:19am PST (8:19am EST/1:19pm GMT) on January 11. You can watch it live on SpaceX 's website or X account about 15 minutes before liftoff. After takeoff, the Falcon 9 booster will land back at Vandenberg just over eight minutes later.

What makes Pandora cool

Pandora will observe at least 20 exoplanets as they pass in front of their stars, measuring tiny dips in starlight and capturing visible and infrared data together.

This helps scientists figure out what these distant worlds' atmospheres are made of—especially those with water or hydrogen.