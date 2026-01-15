SpaceX is sending next-gen armor tiles to space in 2026
Atomic-6's new Space Armor tiles are hitching a ride on SpaceX's Transporter-18 mission in October 2026.
Backed by a $1.2 million Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grant funded by the US Air Force and the US Space Force, these smart, stick-on tiles help protect spacecraft from flying space junk—while still letting signals through for communication.
What makes these tiles special?
Space Armor Lite tiles are compact (30cm x 30cm x 2cm), shrug off hits from tiny debris zooming at 7.2km/s, and handle over 90% of threats in Low Earth Orbit.
They're lighter and thinner than aluminum but still tough, with barely any denting after impact.
There's also a Max version for bigger debris around space stations.
How are they better than old-school shields?
Unlike traditional Whipple shields—which can actually make more dangerous fragments—these new tiles absorb impacts and minimize secondary debris.
It's a big step forward for keeping spacecraft (and astronauts) safer on future missions.