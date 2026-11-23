The launch of NROL-136 came just over 32 hours after the USSF-317 mission for the US Space Force.

This quick succession of launches from the same pad has set a new world record for SpaceX.

"Massive high five to the @SpaceX west coast team for a world record launch to launch turn from Pad 4e last night! 32 hours, 3 minutes, 21 seconds!" Kiko Dontchev, SpaceX's VP of Launch, said on X.