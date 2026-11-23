SpaceX sets new world record with back-to-back rocket launches
What's the story
SpaceX has set a new world record by launching two rockets from the same pad in 32 hours, 3 minutes, and 21 seconds. The feat was achieved when a Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from Vandenberg Space Force Base's Launch Complex-4E on Sunday. The mission, for the US National Reconnaissance Office (NRO), was dubbed NROL-136 and took place at 7:23am ET (5:53pm IST).
Feat
What did Kiko Dontchev say?
The launch of NROL-136 came just over 32 hours after the USSF-317 mission for the US Space Force.
This quick succession of launches from the same pad has set a new world record for SpaceX.
"Massive high five to the @SpaceX west coast team for a world record launch to launch turn from Pad 4e last night! 32 hours, 3 minutes, 21 seconds!" Kiko Dontchev, SpaceX's VP of Launch, said on X.
Mission details
NROL-136 mission for NRO
The NROL-136 mission was the sixth launch of 2026 for the NRO, all of which have been conducted by SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket.
These missions have successfully placed classified satellites into low Earth orbit.
The latest launch is part of the NRO's plan to boost its intelligence-gathering capabilities with a network of spacecraft that can provide more frequent and timely surveillance across different regions.
Booster recovery
Falcon 9 booster returns to land
About two minutes after liftoff, the Falcon 9's first-stage booster separated from the rocket's upper stage, which continued carrying the classified payloads onward to orbit.
The booster then reversed course and returned to Vandenberg, touching down at Landing Zone 4 approximately seven and a half minutes after launch.
This particular Falcon 9 booster, dubbed B1097, has flown 13 times before this mission.
Satellite network
NRO's proliferated architecture satellite network
The NROL-136 mission was the 15th dedicated to building the NRO's "proliferated architecture," a satellite network developed in partnership with SpaceX and Northrop Grumman.
The system is intended to improve coverage and enhance the "capability and resilience" of US intelligence operations in space.
The NRO began deploying this constellation in May 2024.