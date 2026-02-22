SpaceX launches 2 Falcon 9 rockets within 12 hours
Technology
On February 21, 2026, SpaceX pulled off two Falcon 9 rocket launches just hours apart—one from California in the pre-dawn hours and another from Florida late at night.
Together, they sent up 53 new Starlink satellites to boost global internet coverage.
Both rockets landed on droneships after taking off
The first rocket completed its 31st flight, while the second made history with its 33rd trip—both landing smoothly on droneships.
These reusable boosters have now helped SpaceX hit its 22nd Falcon 9 mission of the year.
Starlink is getting closer to global internet coverage
With over 9,700 active satellites now in orbit, Starlink is getting closer to worldwide internet.
Want to see them? Watch SpaceX's live webcast or its X/Twitter account for launch coverage.