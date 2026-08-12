SpaceX launches 2 Starlink batches, network tops more than 10,900

SpaceX just pulled off a double feature, sending two batches of Starlink satellites into orbit just over 12 hours apart. The first launch from Florida added to their growing network, pushing the total to more than 10,900.

Just over 12 hours later, another Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from California, marking SpaceX's 94th Falcon 9 launch this year and keeping it on pace for a huge milestone: its 700th Falcon 9 mission in September.