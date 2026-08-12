SpaceX launches 2 Starlink batches, network tops more than 10,900
SpaceX just pulled off a double feature, sending two batches of Starlink satellites into orbit just over 12 hours apart. The first launch from Florida added to their growing network, pushing the total to more than 10,900.
Just over 12 hours later, another Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from California, marking SpaceX's 94th Falcon 9 launch this year and keeping it on pace for a huge milestone: its 700th Falcon 9 mission in September.
Booster 5th recovery, Starlink 100,000 V3
Wednesday's launches weren't just about numbers: one Falcon 9 booster made its fifth successful trip to space and back, landing smoothly on the "Of Course I Still Love You" droneship.
Looking ahead, SpaceX is aiming even higher with plans for 100,000 Starlink V3 satellites and Elon Musk has stated his intent to launch a million AI data center satellites to Earth orbit.
All this is part of their push to make internet access faster and more global than ever.