SpaceX launches 21 satellites for US military after 5-day delay
What's the story
SpaceX has successfully launched a batch of 21 "data transport" satellites into orbit for the US military. The Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from California's Vandenberg Space Force Base today at 3:39am EDT (1:09pm IST). The launch was originally scheduled for October 5 but was delayed due to an unexplained last-minute abort during the countdown.
Mission details
Satellites to be integrated into PWSA
The latest launch is part of a larger effort by the US Space Force to improve global military tactical communications and missile warning, indication, and tracking capabilities.
The satellites will be integrated into the Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture (PWSA), a network of optically connected satellites in low Earth orbit (LEO).
This is the fourth of nine planned launches to build out this architecture's initial warfighting capability tranche (Tranche 1).
Satellite composition
Tranche 1 will include 154 operational satellites
Tranche 1 will eventually include 154 operational satellites in LEO, including 126 data-transport spacecraft and 28 missile-tracking vehicles.
There will also be four missile-defense test satellites with a "higher fidelity" infrared sensor than their tracking counterparts.
To date, SpaceX has launched 84 of the planned 126 data-transport satellites on Falcon 9 rockets from Vandenberg in September and October last year and July this year.
Launch success
Falcon 9's 1st stage booster successfully returned and landed
The Falcon 9's first stage booster successfully returned and landed at Vandenberg Space Force Base a little over seven minutes after the liftoff.
This was the sixth mission for this particular booster, designated as 1103.
SpaceX ended its webcast shortly after the booster touchdown at the request of the SDA.
Twitter Post
Take a look at the liftoff
Liftoff! pic.twitter.com/U1JgK60VXM— SpaceX (@SpaceX) October 10, 2026