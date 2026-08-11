SpaceX launches 29 Starlink satellites as booster B1085 lands smoothly

This flight was a big deal for booster B1085 (it's now flown an impressive 18 times), showing how serious SpaceX is about reusing rockets to cut costs. B1085 has already supported major missions like Crew-9 to the ISS and Fram2.

With this latest batch, Starlink's network currently consists of more than 10,900 active satellites, the largest ever. Astrophysicist Jonathan McDowell says Starlink currently consists of more than 10,900 active satellites, and with plans for even more advanced satellites (and maybe AI-powered ones), SpaceX isn't slowing down any time soon.