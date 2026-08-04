SpaceX launches 90th Falcon 9, deploys 24 Starlink satellites
Technology
SpaceX just pulled off its 90th Falcon 9 launch of 2026, sending up 24 new Starlink satellites from California on Tuesday.
This marks its 70th mission focused on growing the Starlink network, which now has nearly 10,900 satellites orbiting Earth and bringing internet to more places.
B1063 lands, nears SpaceX reuse record
The rocket's first stage, designated B1063, landed safely on the droneship "Of Course I Still Love You" just over eight minutes after liftoff.
With this being its 34th flight, B1063 is now only two launches away from breaking SpaceX's own booster reuse record set last month.