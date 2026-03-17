SpaceX launches its 10,000th Starlink satellite

Back-to-back missions mark a new milestone for SpaceX

The first launch from Vandenberg carried the milestone satellite and the booster completed its 14th flight and landed.

Just hours later, another Falcon 9 lifted off from Cape Canaveral with even more satellites.

With these back-to-back missions, SpaceX now has more than 10,000 Starlink satellites in orbit (and counting), showing how serious it is about connecting the world through space-powered internet.