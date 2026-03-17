SpaceX launches its 10,000th Starlink satellite
Technology
On March 17, 2026, SpaceX launched its 10,000th active Starlink satellite, taking another big step toward making fast internet available almost everywhere.
Two Falcon 9 rockets, one from California and one from Florida, sent up a total of 54 new satellites over roughly eight hours.
Back-to-back missions mark a new milestone for SpaceX
The first launch from Vandenberg carried the milestone satellite and the booster completed its 14th flight and landed.
Just hours later, another Falcon 9 lifted off from Cape Canaveral with even more satellites.
With these back-to-back missions, SpaceX now has more than 10,000 Starlink satellites in orbit (and counting), showing how serious it is about connecting the world through space-powered internet.