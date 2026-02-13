NASA's Crew-12 astronauts on their way to space station

SpaceX has successfully launched NASA 's Crew-12 mission to the International Space Station (ISS)﻿ . The Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida, at 3:45pm IST on February 13. The spacecraft is carrying four astronauts for an eight-month stay aboard the ISS. As per the latest details, the Dragon capsule has successfully separated from Falcon 9's second stage.

Twitter Post Take a look at the official confirmation Dragon has separated from Falcon 9’s second stage pic.twitter.com/9yvLEVSfSW — SpaceX (@SpaceX) February 13, 2026

Astronaut profiles Meet the Crew-12 team The Crew-12 mission is being led by Commander Jessica Meir, with Pilot Jack Hathaway assisting flight operations. The team also includes Mission Specialists Sophie Adenot and Andrey Fedyaev. Adenot, who is representing the European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut corps, is the first from her class to fly on this mission.

Expedition details Joining Expedition 74 on the ISS The Crew-12 mission is headed to join Expedition 74 on the ISS. The station crew recently saw unexpected changes when Crew-11 returned early after a medical evacuation. The new arrivals will restore staffing levels and ensure research continuity. This program reflects the partnership between NASA and SpaceX, with docking expected about 28 hours after liftoff.

Research focus Crew will conduct over 200 experiments aboard the ISS Once aboard the ISS, the crew will begin work on over 200 experiments. A key focus is biological investigations, including the Venous Flow study that examines clot formation. The goal is to understand microgravity effects and guide astronaut health strategies. The mission also includes tests of manual piloting skills for future Moon landings and studies into astronaut vision changes during prolonged missions.