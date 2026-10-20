SpaceX launches Starfall from Cape Canaveral to test reentry control
Technology
SpaceX just sent its "Starfall" capsule back to space for a second round, aiming to prove it can safely re-enter Earth's atmosphere and control its flight back.
The launch happened early this morning from Cape Canaveral, with Starfall riding along as one of 32 payloads on the Bandwagon-5 mission.
Starfall gives affordable microgravity access
Starfall is built to give researchers and manufacturers affordable access to microgravity: think science experiments or making stuff in space.
It's a compact capsule (2.5 feet tall, 10.2 feet wide) that can carry up to 998kg.
After nearly three hours in orbit, it'll be the last thing released from the Falcon 9 rocket.
Bonus: the rocket's first stage nailed its landing on SpaceX's drone ship for the 19th time (pretty cool milestone).