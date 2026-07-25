SpaceX deploys V3 Starlink satellites despite booster failure
What's the story
SpaceX has successfully launched its first third-generation Starlink satellites using an upgraded version of its prototype Starship. The launch was the 13th test flight of the mega-rocket and came a little over a week after an aborted attempt due to multiple rocket engine failures. This time, however, SpaceX had replaced six engines ahead of Friday's flight to avoid similar issues.
Setback
Super Heavy booster suffers another failure
Despite the successful launch, SpaceX's Super Heavy booster suffered another failure during a planned simulated landing in the Gulf of Mexico.
This is the second such incident with this version of Starship. The first was reported in May when the Super Heavy booster failed as it separated from the upper stage of the rocket.
Market response
SpaceX's stock on downward trend since going public
The launch was the first since SpaceX went public in June, marking the largest IPO in history. However, the company's stock has been on a downward trend since then.
It fell from a peak of over $200 per share to $115 at Friday's close.
In after-hours trading, shares fell another 2% following the booster failure but managed to recover some losses later on.
Success
Starship V3 upper stage performs well during launch
Despite the setback with the Super Heavy booster, SpaceX's Starship V3 upper stage performed well during Friday's launch.
Unlike the first V3 launch in May where it lost a rocket engine, this time there were no issues on its way to deploying the new Starlink satellites.
The company expects these new satellites will burn up in Earth's atmosphere about 20 minutes after deployment as Starship still can't reach Earth orbit.