SpaceX now owns a cyclotron facility to speed up testing
SpaceX picked up a powerful cyclotron facility in Florida, a 230 MeV cyclotron, and will use it to test electronics for its rockets and satellites—including Dragon, Starship, Starlink, and more.
Michael Nicolls from SpaceX shared that this move will help them check how their hardware handles radiation before heading into space.
The cyclotron can blast components with high-energy proton beams
This machine can blast components with high-energy proton beams (up to 230 MeV), letting SpaceX quickly see how their tech survives harsh space conditions.
Since they own the facility now, they don't have to wait in line at shared labs—meaning faster upgrades for their satellites and deep-space missions.
It will help SpaceX in its mission to reach Mars
Having this cyclotron in-house supports SpaceX's push into AI-powered satellite networks and big projects like NASA's Artemis lunar missions.
It's all about speeding up testing so new ideas can get off the ground—and into orbit—even quicker.