SpaceX now owns a cyclotron facility to speed up testing Technology Feb 10, 2026

SpaceX picked up a powerful cyclotron facility in Florida, a 230 MeV cyclotron, and will use it to test electronics for its rockets and satellites—including Dragon, Starship, Starlink, and more.

Michael Nicolls from SpaceX shared that this move will help them check how their hardware handles radiation before heading into space.