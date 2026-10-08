SpaceX prepares 1st Florida Starship launch after 14 Texas flights
SpaceX is getting ready to launch Starship from Florida for the very first time, after wrapping up 14 test flights in Texas (including a big one on September 28).
The team is working on three pads along Florida's Space Coast, with a lot of focus on Pad 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center.
Pad 39A fitted with chopstick arms
Pad 39A now features giant "chopstick" arms to help catch and recover Starship rockets.
According to SpaceX's Julianna Scheiman, the pad just moved from construction into testing as of October 1.
Before blasting off from Florida, SpaceX plans one final test flight in Texas, likely Flight 15, while also expanding facilities at Cape Canaveral and planning to break ground next year on a new Starbase Louisiana complex.
The goal? More than 10,000 Starship launches a year by 2030.