SpaceX readies for another Starlink mission on March 19
SpaceX is set for its next Starlink mission on March 19, sending 29 new V2 Mini satellites into orbit from Cape Canaveral.
This boost will add 29 Starlink V2 Mini satellites to the Starlink constellation, which already numbers more than 10,000 satellites, helping expand global internet coverage.
Falcon 9's 1st-stage booster making its 27th flight
The Falcon 9's first-stage booster, B1077, is making its impressive 27th flight.
After liftoff, it'll aim for another smooth landing on the "Just Read the Instructions" drone ship.
SpaceX keeps pushing what reusable rockets can do.
Launch details and live stream
This will be another SpaceX Falcon nine launch and another mission dedicated to Starlink.
The rocket will carry 29 Starlink V2 Mini satellites northeast along the US East Coast.
If you're curious, you can catch a live webcast just five minutes before liftoff on X (@SpaceX).