SpaceX readies for another Starlink mission on March 19

The Falcon 9's first-stage booster, B1077, is making its impressive 27th flight. After liftoff, it'll aim for another smooth landing on the "Just Read the Instructions" drone ship. SpaceX keeps pushing what reusable rockets can do.

Launch details and live stream

This will be another SpaceX Falcon nine launch and another mission dedicated to Starlink.

The rocket will carry 29 Starlink V2 Mini satellites northeast along the US East Coast.

If you're curious, you can catch a live webcast just five minutes before liftoff on X (@SpaceX).