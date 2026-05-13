SpaceX readies Starship V3 at Texas starbase for May launch

Starship V3 gains 10% more thrust

Starship V3 packs upgraded Raptor 3 engines delivering 18 million pounds of thrust, 10% more than before.

It features new hot-staging technology, redesigned grid fins for smoother recovery, and orbital refueling so it can handle longer missions like NASA's Artemis moon program.

Its upcoming test flight will check out the 12th Starship test flight, with a controlled splashdown in the Indian Ocean.

SpaceX has already fired up all 33 engines and loaded more than 11 million pounds of fuel; now it's adding safety systems while waiting for the green light to launch.