SpaceX readies Tesla's Optimus robots for Mars uncrewed Starship mission
SpaceX is getting ready to send Tesla's Optimus humanoid robots to Mars on its first uncrewed Starship mission.
The goal? Prep the Red Planet for future human visitors by testing tech and potentially assisting with habitat preparation.
While the original plan was for 2026, things have shifted: now the earliest cargo missions are aiming for 2028.
Optimus robots to test Mars infrastructure
Optimus robots could potentially perform jobs like moving equipment and checking out structures on Mars, helping SpaceX learn what works before people arrive.
If these robotic missions go well, Elon Musk says we could see humans landing on Mars as soon as 2029. The year 2031 is looking more realistic.
Sending robots first means fewer risks and a better shot at long-term life on another planet.