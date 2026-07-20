SpaceX plans to launch its Starship again on July 23
What's the story
SpaceX, the aerospace company founded by Elon Musk, is gearing up for its 13th test flight of the Starship rocket. The mission is scheduled for July 23 and will be a suborbital test with a payload of 20 Starlink satellites. The upcoming launch comes after a last-minute abort during the previous attempt on July 16 from Texas, which had nearly wiped out $100 billion from SpaceX's market value.
Date discrepancy
Musk's tweet caused confusion regarding launch date
After SpaceX announced the July 23 date, Musk tweeted that the next Starship launch would occur on Friday.
This led to some confusion as it contradicted his company's official statement.
However, SpaceX has since confirmed that the plan is indeed for a July 23 launch attempt.
The company has made modifications to Starship's engines to resolve issues encountered during the last flight test.
Mission objectives
Flight test to validate satellite-dispensing system
The upcoming Starship flight test will be a major milestone for SpaceX as it prepares for regular orbital deployments by the end of the year.
The mission will demonstrate Starship's satellite-dispensing system and the laser communication links of the Starlink network.
However, it's worth noting that these satellites will follow a suborbital trajectory and burn up in Earth's atmosphere shortly after deployment.
Expansion strategy
1st Starlink launch by end of year
In its prospectus, SpaceX has revealed plans to launch the first Starlink satellites into orbit using Starship by the end of this year.
This will be followed by regular launches as part of their expansion strategy.
The company has already conducted 12 test flights of Starship since 2023, marking significant progress in its ambitious rocket development program.