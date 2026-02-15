SpaceX's Crew-12 capsule docks at ISS, restoring full crew capacity

SpaceX 's Dragon capsule has successfully docked with the International Space Station (ISS) , carrying four new astronauts from the US, France, and Russia. The docking was confirmed by Elon Musk himself, who shared a video of the event on his X handle. The successful mission restores full crew capacity at the ISS after a recent health-related evacuation left only three crew members onboard.

Previous mission Recent evacuation left only 3 astronauts onboard The last mission, Crew-11, had to be cut short after one of the four astronauts launched by SpaceX last summer fell seriously ill. This left only three crew members onboard: one American and two Russians. The health issue prompted NASA to suspend spacewalks and scale down research activities at the ISS.

New arrivals Meet the new astronauts at the ISS The new astronauts who have arrived at the ISS on SpaceX's Dragon capsule are NASA's Jessica Meir and Jack Hathaway, France's Sophie Adenot, and Russia's Andrei Fedyaev. Meir is a marine biologist who previously participated in the first all-female spacewalk during her first station visit in 2019. Fedyaev is a former military pilot while Adenot is a military helicopter pilot and only the second French woman to fly to space.

Space station About the International Space Station (ISS) The ISS is a massive space laboratory, roughly the size of a football field. It has been home to many international crews over the years, conducting scientific research and experiments in microgravity. The arrival of Crew-12 on SpaceX's Dragon capsule marks another milestone in its long history of human spaceflight missions.

