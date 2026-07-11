SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket has now flown for 35th time

Booster performance

Reliability of SpaceX's rocket technology

The first stage of the Falcon 9 rocket, known as a booster, has now flown 35 times. This is just one short of the SpaceX record of 36 missions, which was set by another booster B1067 on a different Starlink mission just a few days ago. The achievement highlights the reliability and durability of SpaceX's rocket technology in carrying out multiple successful missions.