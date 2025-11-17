SpaceX achieves historic milestone with 500th launch of used rocket

SpaceX has achieved a major milestone in its space exploration journey by successfully completing its 500th orbital mission using a previously flown rocket. The Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from California's Vandenberg Space Force Base at 12:21am EDT (9:51am IST). The mission was to deploy the Sentinel-6B, a powerful ocean-mapping satellite, into space.

Satellite details Sentinel-6B satellite: A milestone in ocean monitoring The Sentinel-6B satellite is part of the European Union's Copernicus Earth-observing program. It will measure global sea surface heights with great precision, continuing the work of its predecessor, Sentinel 6 Michael Frelich, which was launched atop a Falcon 9 in November 2020. "Monitoring sea-level rise is high on the global agenda," European Space Agency (ESA) officials wrote about this mission.

Reusability impact Paving the way for future missions SpaceX has been at the forefront of making space exploration more sustainable with its reusable rocket technology. The successful launch of Sentinel-6B marks a major milestone in this journey. Gwynne Shotwell, SpaceX President and COO, congratulated her team on completing 500 missions with flight-proven rocket boosters. "You've made the impossible possible with reusable rockets," she said in a post on X.