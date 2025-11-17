Next Article
Google Tasks finally gets deadline feature: Know how it works
Technology
Google Tasks just rolled out a long-awaited update for Android—now you can finally add deadlines to your tasks using the "Add deadline" option.
It's a handy step forward, though you still can't set a specific time for your due dates.
What's still missing?
The new deadlines won't show up on your main task list, so spotting what's urgent is tricky.
Plus, there are no built-in reminders or notifications yet—unlike apps like Todoist or Due.
Advanced features like subtasks and priority settings are also still missing, so Google Tasks remains best for simple checklists rather than big projects.