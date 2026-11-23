SpaceX's plan to send NVIDIA chips into space worries lenders
What's the story
SpaceX's ambitious plan to build solar-powered orbital data centers has raised concerns among its lenders. The project, which would use satellites to run artificial intelligence (AI) workloads in space, is separate from the $44 billion financing deal. However, the investors are worried that the high-value NVIDIA chips used as collateral for this deal could be launched into space and become unrecoverable if SpaceX defaults on its debt.
Investor concerns
Lenders worried about potential loss of collateral
The lenders are particularly worried about the possibility of SpaceX launching these expensive NVIDIA chips into space, as part of Musk's proposed satellite-based AI computing network.
If the company fails to repay its loans, investors could struggle to retrieve and sell this hardware to recover their money.
The report did not determine whether this restriction was included in the final financing deals.
Financing details
'Project Saturn' financing deal to fund NVIDIA chips on Earth
The financing deal, dubbed 'Project Saturn,' will fund the installation of NVIDIA Vera Rubin NVL72 systems to power SpaceX's computing needs.
Led by Apollo and Goldman Sachs, the transaction involves some $44 billion in notes. Due to strong investor demand, the companies were able to increase the size of this deal.
Despite Musk's previous discussions about launching AI computing infrastructure into orbit, SpaceX has said that these NVIDIA chips will be used on Earth-based data centers.
Future plans
Musk's vision for orbital AI computing network
Musk's vision for orbital data centers includes solar-powered satellites with high-powered computing chips.
These satellites would handle AI workloads in space and communicate through laser-based links connected to the Starlink network.
At the Baron Investment Conference this month, Musk said he expected a fully reusable Starship to significantly reduce the cost of launching hardware into orbit.
This would be key to deploying and replacing thousands of computing satellites at lower costs.
FCC approval
SpaceX's Starmind satellites to use solar power for AI workloads
In January, SpaceX applied to the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) for permission to launch and operate up to one million satellites as part of its orbital data center system.
The solar-powered satellites, dubbed Starmind, would use laser links, radiators, and solar arrays.
However, cooling remains a major challenge due to the lack of atmosphere in space to dissipate heat from computing equipment.
Tech trials
Google's space-based AI project with Planet
Google is also testing space-based AI infrastructure with 'Project Suncatcher,' a project to run AI workloads on tensor processing units (TPUs) deployed aboard satellites.
In an October interview, Google CEO Sundar Pichai emphasized the potential of near-continuous solar power for orbital computing.
The company's prototype satellite, built in collaboration with Planet, was launched aboard a SpaceX rideshare last month.