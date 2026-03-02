SpaceX's Starlink Mobile service to get an upgrade: What's new?

SpaceX has announced plans to upgrade its satellite-to-phone service, now known as Starlink Mobile. The next-generation system will provide "5G speeds from space with 100x the data density of the current V1 generation satellites." This major improvement will be made possible by a hardware upgrade and the introduction of new V2 satellites.

Technological advancement New satellites will handle nearly 20 times more traffic The upcoming V2 satellites will be equipped with custom chips and advanced phased-array antennas. SpaceX claims these new models will handle nearly 20 times more traffic than their predecessors. The company also promises that the upgraded satellites shall allow streaming, internet browsing, high-speed apps, and voice calls "just like being connected to a terrestrial network."

Service evolution Current service supports texting and location sharing Currently, Starlink Mobile supports texting, MMS, and location sharing with speeds ranging from 45-280Mbps. However, these speeds aren't close to regular 5G yet. The service is included in T-Mobile's premium plans and is also available for AT&T and Verizon users. If the V2 satellites perform as promised, the gap between satellite and traditional mobile networks could narrow quickly.

Advertisement