SpaceX's Starship Flight 13 launches July 17: What to expect

Upper stage tasks

Starlink V3 deployment will mark another first for SpaceX

The Starship upper stage also has a tough mission profile. About 40 seconds after separating from the booster, it will head toward a suborbital trajectory before deploying the 20 Starlink V3 satellites. These satellites will deploy their solar panels and communication antennas before trying to establish laser links with the existing Starlink network. As this is a test flight, they'll follow the same suborbital trajectory as Starship and burn up in Earth's atmosphere about 20 minutes after deployment.