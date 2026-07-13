SpaceX's Starship Flight 13 launches July 17: What to expect
What's the story
SpaceX is gearing up for the 13th integrated flight test of its Starship rocket, with liftoff planned for July 17 between 5:15 am and 6:45 am IST. The mission is a major milestone in Elon Musk's vision of a fully reusable launch system capable of ferrying humans to the Moon, Mars, and beyond. Unlike earlier tests that focused mainly on validating the launch system, this one has several ambitious objectives.
Mission goals
First mission to deploy next-gen Starlink satellites
The upcoming flight will be the first to deploy 20 next-gen Starlink V3 satellites, perform a Raptor engine restart in space, and execute a controlled splashdown in the Indian Ocean. The Super Heavy booster will also get another shot at a successful recovery sequence after technical issues marred its last test. During Flight 12, slight timing differences in Starship's engine start-up sequence led to unexpected rotation of the booster by nearly 90 degrees from its intended orientation.
Technical enhancements
Upgrades to boost engine relight reliability
For Flight 13, SpaceX engineers have made several hardware and software upgrades to boost engine relight reliability. The company has also tweaked the engine start-up sequence and updated onboard fault detection systems based on data from the previous mission. If all goes well, the Super Heavy booster will perform launch, ascent, stage separation, boostback burn, and landing burn before splashing down at an offshore site in the Gulf of America.
Upper stage tasks
Starlink V3 deployment will mark another first for SpaceX
The Starship upper stage also has a tough mission profile. About 40 seconds after separating from the booster, it will head toward a suborbital trajectory before deploying the 20 Starlink V3 satellites. These satellites will deploy their solar panels and communication antennas before trying to establish laser links with the existing Starlink network. As this is a test flight, they'll follow the same suborbital trajectory as Starship and burn up in Earth's atmosphere about 20 minutes after deployment.
Testing upgrades
Mission will also test several heat shield upgrades
The mission will also test several heat shield upgrades, including new tile attachment methods, metallic tile installations on the aft flaps, and instrumented "load-sensing" tiles to measure ascent stresses. Finally, SpaceX will try to restart a single Raptor engine in space, an important capability for future orbital missions and deep-space exploration. Each test flight brings Starship closer to becoming the fully reusable launch system SpaceX envisions.