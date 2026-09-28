Starship set for historic orbital launch today: How to watch

The upcoming flight will be Starship's 14th mission and the third Starship flight this year, but its first to reach orbit.

The rocket will be sent into Earth's orbit, where it will deploy 26 next-gen Starlink Version 3 internet satellites.

These will be the first of a new megaconstellation in low Earth orbit (LEO), which Elon Musk has said could eventually include up to 100,000 spacecraft.