SpaceX set to launch 3 AST SpaceMobile direct-to-cell satellites Wednesday
Technology
SpaceX is set to launch three big direct-to-cell satellites for AST SpaceMobile this Wednesday, aiming to expand satellite-powered internet that works right on your phone.
The Falcon 9 rocket lifts off from Cape Canaveral in a window starting at 3:42am EDT, with live streams kicking off one hour earlier if you're up late (or early).
BlueBird satellites nearly double download speeds
These new BlueBird satellites have huge antennas, about 3.5 times bigger than earlier models, and are expected to deliver nearly double the top download speeds.
This upgrade follows a successful June launch and brings us closer to beta services later in 2026, making fast internet more accessible, especially in remote spots.