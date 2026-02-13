SpaceX set to launch Crew-12 mission to ISS today

SpaceX is gearing up to launch its Crew-12 mission to the International Space Station (ISS) at 3:45pm IST today. The mission will see four astronauts, including ESA's Sophie Adenot, heading to the ISS. Their arrival will restore numbers after Crew-11 departed following a medical evacuation in January. The Crew-12 team includes Commander Jessica Meir, Pilot Jack Hathaway, Mission Specialists Sophie Adenot and Andrey Fedyaev.

Research focus Research on blood clotting risks, astronaut vision health The Crew-12 astronauts will spend around eight months at the ISS, during which they will conduct more than 200 experiments. These include research on blood clotting risks, astronaut vision health, and manual piloting tests for future Moon missions. The Venous Flow study is particularly important as it seeks to understand circulation changes in microgravity and their implications for long-duration space missions.

Training exercises Manual piloting tests for future Moon missions As part of their training, the Crew-12 astronauts will also practice manual piloting techniques. These tests are crucial for preparations for future Moon landings. Another key area of research during this mission is astronaut eye health, with teams studying Spaceflight Associated Neuro-ocular Syndrome (SANS), a condition that affects vision during extended missions. Data from these studies could help protect crews traveling farther into space.

