SpaceX sets a reuse record for its Falcon 9 rocket
What's the story
SpaceX has set a new milestone in rocket reuse by successfully launching two batches of Starlink satellites on Saturday. The first launch took place at 4:04am EST (2:30pm IST) from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, while the second followed later in the day at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. Both missions were successful and contributed to SpaceX's growing constellation of over 9,700 active broadband internet relay units.
Reuse record
Record-breaking booster flights
The second launch of the day was particularly significant as it marked the 33rd flight of its booster (B1067). This is a new record for SpaceX's Falcon 9 rockets. The first mission's booster (B1063) also completed its 31st flight successfully. Both boosters landed safely on their respective droneships after launching, with B1063 landing on "Of Course I Still Love You" and B1067 landing on "A Shortfall of Gravitas," further demonstrating the efficiency and reliability of SpaceX's reusable rocket technology.
Satellite deployment
Bringing more Starlink satellites into orbit
The successful launches of the two Falcon 9 rockets brought a total of 53 new Starlink satellites into orbit (25 from the first launch and 28 from the second). This brings SpaceX's Starlink project closer to its goal of providing global internet coverage. The company has been steadily expanding its constellation of broadband internet relay units, with this latest deployment being a significant step toward achieving worldwide connectivity.