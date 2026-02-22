SpaceX sets a reuse record for its Falcon 9 rocket

Reuse record

Record-breaking booster flights

The second launch of the day was particularly significant as it marked the 33rd flight of its booster (B1067). This is a new record for SpaceX's Falcon 9 rockets. The first mission's booster (B1063) also completed its 31st flight successfully. Both boosters landed safely on their respective droneships after launching, with B1063 landing on "Of Course I Still Love You" and B1067 landing on "A Shortfall of Gravitas," further demonstrating the efficiency and reliability of SpaceX's reusable rocket technology.