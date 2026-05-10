SpaceX stacks 1st Starship V3 at Texas starbase, 124 meters
Technology
SpaceX just stacked its first Starship V3 at the Texas Starbase, making it the tallest rocket ever at 124 meters.
The company shared some epic photos on May 9 with the caption "First full stack of Starship V3," and people are buzzing.
Its first orbital flight could happen as soon as May 12.
Starship V3 gains Raptor 3 upgrade
This new version packs upgraded Raptor 3 engines, 22% more powerful than before, plus bigger fuel tanks and improved heat shields for re-entry.
The Super Heavy booster carries 33 engines, while the ship itself has six.
Designed to be reusable and able to haul up to 150 metric tons to low Earth orbit, Starship V3 is a big step toward SpaceX's dream of exploring other planets.