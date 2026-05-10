SpaceX stacks 1st Starship V3 at Texas starbase, 124 meters Technology May 10, 2026

SpaceX just stacked its first Starship V3 at the Texas Starbase, making it the tallest rocket ever at 124 meters.

The company shared some epic photos on May 9 with the caption "First full stack of Starship V3," and people are buzzing.

Its first orbital flight could happen as soon as May 12.