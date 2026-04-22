SpaceX tells investors Moon and Mars plans may not profit

SpaceX eyes $60B acquisition of Cursor

Even with those space challenges, SpaceX isn't slowing down on artificial intelligence.

The company is eyeing a $60 billion deal to buy code-gen startup Cursor or a $10 billion partnership, aiming to boost its AI tech using SpaceX's powerful Colossus supercomputer.

These bold moves are all part of gearing up for an IPO that could value SpaceX at $1.75 trillion, a nod to how huge the global AI market has become.