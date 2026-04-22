SpaceX tells investors Moon and Mars plans may not profit
SpaceX just told investors that its big space plans, like building AI systems in orbit and settling humans on the Moon and Mars, might not make money anytime soon.
In its IPO filing, the company admitted these projects are still experimental and face tough hurdles, like radiation and extreme temperatures.
This is a shift from Elon Musk's earlier optimism about turning a profit in space.
SpaceX eyes $60B acquisition of Cursor
Even with those space challenges, SpaceX isn't slowing down on artificial intelligence.
The company is eyeing a $60 billion deal to buy code-gen startup Cursor or a $10 billion partnership, aiming to boost its AI tech using SpaceX's powerful Colossus supercomputer.
These bold moves are all part of gearing up for an IPO that could value SpaceX at $1.75 trillion, a nod to how huge the global AI market has become.