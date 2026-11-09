SpaceX to attempt double catch of Starship stages Nov 13
Technology
SpaceX is about to try something big on November 13, 2026; they're aiming to catch both parts of their Starship rocket (the Super Heavy booster and the upper stage) during flight 15.
This move is all about making rockets reusable, which could change space travel for good.
The launch window starts at 5:45pm ET and lasts for 75 minutes.
SpaceX launches 26 Starlink V3 satellites
Along with the historic catch attempt, SpaceX will send 26 new Starlink V3 satellites into orbit, circling Earth 14 times in just under a day.
They'll use two massive "Mechazilla" towers at Starbase to pull off the double catch, a first if it works.
Careful planning has gone into this, and if successful, it could make future space missions cheaper and more sustainable.