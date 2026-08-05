SpaceX to attempt tower catch during 14th Starship flight
SpaceX aims to launch its 14th Starship test flight later this month, pending regulatory approval, and it's not just another rocket ride.
This time, they'll plan to attempt to catch Ship with the tower, pending regulatory approval, a move that could make rockets fully reusable.
The mission is expected to place Starlink V3 satellites into operational orbit if all goes to plan, building on July's successful splashdown and heat shield test.
SpaceX reports 92% Q2 revenue jump
Fresh off a massive $86 billion IPO in June, SpaceX just reported second-quarter revenue up 92% from last year, thanks in large part to Starlink.
Elon Musk also teased Starmind, a plan to launch 1 million AI data centers.
SpaceX expects to start launching operational Starmind spacecraft in 2027 using daily Starship flights.
If it works out, space tech could be getting way smarter (and way busier) pretty soon.