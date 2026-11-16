SpaceX to launch Falcon 9 from Vandenberg for USSF-317

This launch comes right after SpaceX nailed Starship Flight 15 two days earlier, where they used giant robotic "chopsticks" to catch part of their rocket for the first time ever.

Even though their Super Heavy booster had to ditch in the Gulf of Mexico, it was still a big win for reusability.

Next up: Starship Flight 16 is set to blast off from Kennedy Space Center in Florida as SpaceX keeps pushing toward fully reusable rockets.