SpaceX to launch Falcon Heavy today, 1st-time in 18 months

SpaceX is gearing up for the first launch of its powerful Falcon Heavy rocket in 18 months. The mission will take off from NASA 's Kennedy Space Center in Florida on April 27. The 85-minute launch window for Falcon Heavy's 12th-ever liftoff opens at 10:21am ET (7:51pm IST). If needed, a backup opportunity is available on Tuesday during an 85-minute window that opens at 10:17am ET (7:47pm IST).

Mission specifics Falcon Heavy's first since October 2024 The Falcon Heavy, one of the most powerful rockets in operation today, combines three Falcon 9 boosters to generate over five million pounds of thrust. This incredible power enables it to carry heavy payloads to geostationary orbit and beyond. The upcoming launch marks the rocket's first since October 2024, making its return all the more important.

Reusability approach Rocket's two side boosters will land in Florida In line with SpaceX's reusability strategy, the rocket's two side boosters will land at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida about eight minutes after launch. This visually striking maneuver has become a signature of Falcon Heavy missions. The central booster, however, will be expended due to the demanding trajectory required for satellite deployment. The payload for this mission is ViaSat-3 F3, which will be the third ViaSat-3 satellite to reach orbit, expanding broadband coverage across the Asia-Pacific region.

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Information Satellites successfully deployed into orbit The ViaSat-3 F3 satellite is part of a mission to provide high-speed internet services, especially in underserved regions. ViaSat-3 F1 launched on a Falcon Heavy in April 2023, with ViaSat-3 F2 following in November 2025 on a United Launch Alliance Atlas V.

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