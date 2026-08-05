SpaceX to launch Starmind AI satellites from 2027 using NVIDIA
Technology
SpaceX just announced it's launching its own AI-powered "Starmind" satellites starting in 2027.
These new satellites will run on NVIDIA's Vera Rubin NVL72 tech, which Elon Musk called "best AI computer," and are designed to boost SpaceX's AI services both in space and on the ground.
SpaceX AI revenue $2.56B last quarter
SpaceX's AI division pulled in $2.56 billion last quarter, up a massive 247% from last year, thanks to cloud deals and Grok's chatbot.
Looking ahead, SpaceX is aiming for a huge leap in power and cooling infrastructure, targeting 15 to 20 gigawatts by 2027, showing just how serious they are about leading in space-based AI.