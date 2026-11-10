SpaceX to try dual-stage recovery on 15th Starship November 14

SpaceX is targeting its 15th Starship test flight for a launch window opening early on November 14, 2026, subject to final regulatory clearance.

This time the spacecraft will orbit Earth about 14 times in just under a day, including several passes right over India. It's a rare chance for skywatchers there to catch a glimpse of history in the making.

The big goal? For the first time, SpaceX will try to recover both rocket stages with giant mechanical arms.