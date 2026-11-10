SpaceX to try dual-stage recovery on 15th Starship November 14
SpaceX is targeting its 15th Starship test flight for a launch window opening early on November 14, 2026, subject to final regulatory clearance.
This time the spacecraft will orbit Earth about 14 times in just under a day, including several passes right over India. It's a rare chance for skywatchers there to catch a glimpse of history in the making.
The big goal? For the first time, SpaceX will try to recover both rocket stages with giant mechanical arms.
Starship to deploy 26 Starlink satellites
This mission isn't just about cool flybys: Starship will also deploy 26 Starlink V3 internet satellites before attempting its ambitious stage recovery.
If all goes well, it brings SpaceX closer to fully reusable rockets, which could make space travel cheaper and more frequent.
SpaceX is waiting for final approval to launch, so keep an eye out for updates!