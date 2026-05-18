SpaceX will launch Starship V3 May 20 for NASA Artemis

Starship V3 testing upgrades and recovery

Starship V3 is huge, 407 feet tall, with 33 powerful Raptor engines and mid-flight refueling for longer trips.

During this mission, SpaceX will try to land the Super Heavy booster in the Gulf of Mexico and to deploy more than 22 Starlink satellites to see how well everything works in a simulated flight environment.

There are also new launch pad upgrades like faster refueling and mechanical arms for booster recovery, all aimed at getting ready for future Moon and deep-space missions.