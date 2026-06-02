SpaceX wins $4.16 billion US Space Force SB-AMTI constellation contract Technology Jun 02, 2026

SpaceX just snagged a $4.16 billion contract from the US Space Force to build a new satellite constellation under a program called SB-AMTI.

The goal? To track airborne threats anywhere in the world, even in places where it could be dangerous for aircraft.

This high-tech constellation aims to be operational by 2028 and will give the military a big boost in monitoring tricky regions.