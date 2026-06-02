SpaceX wins $4.16 billion US Space Force SB-AMTI constellation contract
SpaceX just snagged a $4.16 billion contract from the US Space Force to build a new satellite constellation under a program called SB-AMTI.
The goal? To track airborne threats anywhere in the world, even in places where it could be dangerous for aircraft.
This high-tech constellation aims to be operational by 2028 and will give the military a big boost in monitoring tricky regions.
SB-AMTI tackles restricted airspace with partners
SB-AMTI brings together space sensors, smart data processing, and secure communications to tackle challenges like restricted airspace caused by rival defenses (A2/AD systems).
As US Space Force Col. Ryan Frazier put it, this program is all about continuous awareness and keeping options open even when environments get tough.
The project also marks a shift toward teaming up with more industry partners, with additional vendors expected in the coming year.