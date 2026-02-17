SpaceX, xAI are competing in a Pentagon AI contest Technology Feb 17, 2026

SpaceX and xAI, both associated with Elon Musk, are competing in a high-stakes Pentagon contest to build software that lets people control swarms of drones just by talking.

Launched in January with up to $100 million on the line, the contest is all about using AI to make US military drone tech smarter and easier to command.